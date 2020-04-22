Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 4,879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $1,583,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

