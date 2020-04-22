Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 61,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.