Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

NYSE:CB opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

