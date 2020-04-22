Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $855.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $839.24.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $786.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.