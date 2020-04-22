Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $780.00 to $950.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $836.24.

Shares of CMG traded up $73.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $859.81. The company had a trading volume of 681,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,554. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

