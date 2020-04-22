Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $765.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $765.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $836.24.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $73.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $859.81. 681,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $680.19 and a 200 day moving average of $793.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,294.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

