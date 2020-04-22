Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $836.24.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $73.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $859.81. 681,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,554. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

