Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.01. 321,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783,450. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

