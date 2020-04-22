Cheuvreux Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

TS stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

