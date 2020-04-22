Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.90-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.90-5.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $93.52.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

