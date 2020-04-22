Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,143,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

