Challenger (ASX:CGF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $4.56. Challenger shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,784,522 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.58.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Challenger’s payout ratio is currently 51.47%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

