Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.89

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.89 and traded as low as $25.55. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 173,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.