Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.73

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 24505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

