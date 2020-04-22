CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) vs. EHang (OTCMKTS:EH) Financial Survey

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CATHAY PAC AIRW/S $13.65 billion 0.34 $215.77 million $0.27 21.89 EHang $17.50 million 38.67 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -10.37

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CATHAY PAC AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A EHang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CATHAY PAC AIRW/S 1 4 0 0 1.80 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S.

Summary

EHang beats CATHAY PAC AIRW/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

