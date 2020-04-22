Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. 67,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

