Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Caretrust REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CTRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 19,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $131,631,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $68,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

