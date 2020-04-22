Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CDLX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 297,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 306,943 shares valued at $20,967,804. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cardlytics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

