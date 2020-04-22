Carawine Resources (ASX:CWX) Stock Price Down 100%

Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX:CWX)’s share price traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 258,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$65,500.00 ($46,453.90).

The company has a market cap of $16.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.22.

Carawine Resources Company Profile (ASX:CWX)

Carawine Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and iron deposits. It holds interests in the Jamieson project covering an area of 34 square kilometers located near the township in northeast Victoria; Oakover project that comprises 9 granted exploration licenses and 6 exploration license applications covering a total area of approximately 3,270 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara region; Paterson project located in the Paterson Province; and Fraser Range project that comprises 5 granted exploration licenses located in Western Australia.

