Capri Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 773% compared to the average daily volume of 635 put options.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.