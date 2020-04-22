Capital One Financial Comments on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

