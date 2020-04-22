Canfor (CFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$7.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.
