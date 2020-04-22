Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Shares of CP traded up C$9.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$314.86. 210,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$304.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$319.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$375.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$332.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

