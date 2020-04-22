Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.56 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CP stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. 424,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,517. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $228.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

