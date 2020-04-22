Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPE. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,868.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.