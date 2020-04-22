Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of CDNS opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

