BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

BWXT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.86. 15,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

