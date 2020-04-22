Brokers Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

