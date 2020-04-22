Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 427,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

