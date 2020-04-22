Brokers Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $290,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

