Brokers Set Expectations for Evolus Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.24).

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

EOLS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,126. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.13. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 325.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

