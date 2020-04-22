Brokers Set Expectations for Energizer Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

ENR opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.