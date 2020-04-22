Brokers Set Expectations for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BJ. Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 13,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $673,000.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

