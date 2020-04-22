Brokers Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

