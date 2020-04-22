Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

