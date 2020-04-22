Brokers Offer Predictions for QEP Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QEP. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of QEP opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.06. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,393 shares during the last quarter.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

