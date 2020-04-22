Brokers Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $6.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

MHK opened at $73.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

