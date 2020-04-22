Brokers Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

BBY opened at $67.80 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,691 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

