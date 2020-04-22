Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

