Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million.
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$18.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.80.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.
