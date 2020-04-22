Brokers Issue Forecasts for Middlefield Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

MBCN opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

