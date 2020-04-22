Brokers Issue Forecasts for LTC Properties Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,728. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

