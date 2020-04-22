Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) PT at $101.38

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of COF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,562. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

