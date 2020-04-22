Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) PT at $40.61

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $15.34 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

