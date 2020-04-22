Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $81.90

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.