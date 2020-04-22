Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

