Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

