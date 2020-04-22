Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $511.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $22,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 890,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

