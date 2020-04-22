Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

