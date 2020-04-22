Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 8,500 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

